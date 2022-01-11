‘COVID can end but…’, WHO chief upholds 2 conditions to defeat the pandemic

Noting vaccine equity to be one of his biggest resolutions for this year, WHO chief in his last address for 2021 said, “While no country is out of the woods from the pandemic, we have many new tools to prevent and treat COVID-19. The longer inequity continues, the higher the risks of this virus evolving in ways we can't prevent or predict. If we end inequity, we end the pandemic."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}