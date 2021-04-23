COVID care centre in Delhi's Radha Soami Satsang Beas to be operational soon

"We are ready to operationalise a 500-bed facility at the SPCCC. Thanks to support from the MHA, medical and paramedical staff from the ITBP has been deployed and we have been told that they will start arriving from Saturday. We have all the equipment, drugs and consumables. We have been working day and night for the last couple of days to get all the necessary arrangements done by different departments like PWD, MTNL, BSES, DUSIB, DJB etc.," South Delhi District Magistrate (DM) Ankita Chakravarty said.