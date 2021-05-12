New Delhi: Max group firm Antara, which is into senior living, on Wednesday said it has partnered with hotel Hyatt Regency in Delhi to provide COVID care facilities to elderly people.

Antara and Hyatt Regency have started holistic medical stays for treating COVID positive seniors, who are asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms, the company said in a statement.

Antara will provide complete care for COVID patients through its in-house medical staff, medical administration set-up and oxygen support.

The current medical facility offers 40 rooms, of which 7 rooms are double occupancy.

The package includes complete care, vital monitoring, medical administration, access to medical equipment and oxygen along with healthy, balanced meals all in a safe, sanitised and isolated environment.

"Our charges start from ₹10,000 including taxes for a Single Occupancy, Standard Category Room and ₹15,000 including taxes for a double Occupancy, Regency Suite," according to a statement.

The facility will only accept patients who are conscious, stable and are accepting oral intake. They should have an SPO2 (oxygen) concentration of 93 per cent or above.

The patient should have an HRCT CORADS score (ascertained through CT scan of the chest) with less than 50 per cent lung involvement.

Launched in 2013, Antara is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Max India Limited. It is an integrated service provider for all senior care needs. It operates two main lines of businesses – residence for seniors and assisted care services.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

