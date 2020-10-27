Covid case fatality rate continues to decline, says govt

States that carried out surveys to identify vulnerable sections of the population for covid-19 managed to keep the case fatality rate below 1%, the government said on Monday. While the national case fatality rate touched 1.5%, the rate for at least 14 states was below 1%.

“Many states conducted population surveys to map and identify the vulnerable population like the elderly, pregnant women and those with co-morbidities," the health ministry said. “This, along with the help of technological solutions such as mobile apps, has ensured keeping the high-risk population under continuous observation, thus aiding early identification, timely clinical treatment and in reducing fatalities."

In the past 24 hours, 45,148 new confirmed cases of covid-19 were reported, taking the total count to 7,911,104 on Monday, with 119,603 fatalities. At least 480 people died of the infection in the past 24 hours. Active cases stood at 653,717.

“India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world. The case fatality rate is lowest since 22 March and is continuously declining," the ministry said, adding that the number of new confirmed cases is the lowest since 22 July when 37,000 new cases were reported.

The ministry said 82% of the new confirmed cases were from 10 states and UTs.

Kerala and Maharashtra contributed more than 6,000 cases each in the past 24 hours, followed by Karnataka, Delhi and West Bengal with over 4,000 cases each. Around 80% of the fatalities were also from these 10 states and UTs. More than 23% of fresh deaths were reported from Maharashtra (112).

With an effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols across government and private hospitals, the number of new deaths has significantly dipped, said the government.

“Higher number of single-day recoveries is reflected in the continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is at present 90.23%," it said.

