Non-adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour and people being unenthusiastic about getting the booster dose are possibly making them more susceptible to infection
Even as we assume that COVID-related risks have significantly reduced, the cases are rising again. India on Monday logged 12,781 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its infection tally to 4,33,09,473, while the daily positivity rate went past 4% for the first time in 130 days. States that are recording a massive rise include Kerala, Mizoram, Goa, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Sikkim, Chandigarh, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.
Why people are getting infected again?
Experts pointed out, non-adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour and people being unenthusiastic about getting the booster dose are possibly making them more susceptible to infection.
Dr N K Arora, chairman of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) recently told news agency PTI, there is increased mobility due to the summer holidays, easing of travel restrictions both nationally and internationally and full-fledged opening up of economic activities, because of which there has been a spread of the infection among vulnerable individuals.
Why vaccinated people are also getting infected?
It is a well-known fact that omicron has immune-escape properties and can attack even those who are vaccinated. Also, the immunity from the vaccines is waning for those who were vaccinated early on increasing their risk against the virus again. Hence, it is now essential to take the third dose
Does this warn of another COVID wave?
Several experts have pointed out that this may not be the start of a fourth wave mostly because the variant that is circulating currently is Omicron which had already peaked in January with the city recording 20,000 cases every day. So catching a severe infection for the second time is highly unlikely.
Should we be worried about the recent COVID surge?
The AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria recently asserted, although there is a rise in the number of cases, there is no associated increase in hospitalisation or deaths. “So the rise in the number of cases is not a cause of worry at the moment."
There is no need to panic, but one must remember that Covid is very much around us and we need to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour and particularly, avoid crowded places and also make masks an integral part of our day-to-day living, said Arora.
