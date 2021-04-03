Even though the number of new Covid-19 cases being reported daily in Chhattisgarh has increased over the past few days, the positivity rate is not as high as compared to September last year, said state health minister TS Singh Deo.

"In September, the maximum daily cases recorded was 3,900 from about 27,000 tests. The present number of daily cases on Thursday is from 40,000 tests. So the positivity per cent is less as compared to that in September," Deo told news agency ANI.

"On Thursday, it was 11.3% and in the September peak, it was over 19%. So we will watch if the positivity increases then it will be worrisome for Chhattisgarh," he added.

Deo informed that 4,617 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, the highest single-day rise in the state since the pandemic broke out.

There are currently 28,987 active coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh, as per data from the Union health ministry. So far, 3,20,613 recoveries and 4,204 Covid-related deaths have been reported in the state.

The state health minister also informed that as per the recent reports received from the Centre, a new strain named N440K of the coronavirus has been found in eight patients in Chhattisgarh.

"However, the variant is a normal mutation (of the virus) and there is no need to worry. Neither the Centre nor our scientists have warned (that is more virulent). Whatever treatment and procedure was underway for the previous strain, the same will be continued for the new one," he added.

Around 3,000 Intensive Care Units and oxygen beds are available in private and government hospitals in the state.

Extending vaccination

Amid the increasing number of Covid-19 cases across the state, the Chhattisgarh government has also written to the Centre to include journalists in the vaccination drive, the Chhattisgarh health minister further informed.

"The Chhattisgarh government has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to include journalists in the Covid-19 vaccination drive," he said.

Lockdown in Durg

The Chhattisgarh government has announced a lockdown in the Durg district for nine days, starting 6 April.

"Complete lockdown to be imposed in Durg district April 6th to 14th in the light of Covid-19 situation," said Durg Collector Sarveshwar Bhure on Friday

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.