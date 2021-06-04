Subscribe
Home >News >India >COVID cases can rise again, if norms not followed or vaccination pace slackens: Govt

COVID cases can rise again, if norms not followed or vaccination pace slackens: Govt

Covid-19 cases can rise again, the centre said while speaking about coronavirus situation in India
2 min read . 05:04 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Centre said, if containment measures, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour or vaccination pace slackens, cases can rise again
  • The government also said, we have overtaken the US in terms of the number of people who received their 1st covid vaccine dose

"COVID cases can rise again," the Centre warned on Friday saying that this could happen if containment measures, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour are not followed and vaccination pace slackens. The comment comes at a time when the country is witnessing a significant drop in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The Centre said, if containment measures, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour or vaccination pace slackens, cases can rise again.

Speaking at a press briefing regarding COVID-19 situation in the country, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry on COVID19 situation, There has been a continuous decrease in districts reporting more than 100 average daily new cases; 257 districts reporting more than 100 daily cases.

He further added, If we analyse data in comparison to May 7 highest reported peak, we are recording a 68% decline in daily cases. 66% of new cases are coming effectively from 5 States & rest are coming from 31 States/UTs which indicates that we're able to control the virus locally

377 districts reporting less than 5% case positivity currently, he also said.

We have overtaken the US in terms of the number of people who received 1st jab

Speaking about the pace of vaccination in the country, Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog, noted that India has over taken US in terms of the number of people who have received the first dose of vaccine.

During the press briefing he said, as per Our World in Data, the number of people who have received at least one dose of vaccine in India is 17.2 crore. We have overtaken the US in terms of the number of people in our country who have received the first dose of vaccine."

Over 60% elderly population has received at least one dose of COVID19 vaccine, the health ministry said and further added, "We have to buy time to ensure high coverage of vaccination against COVID-19 is achieved."

(With input from agencies)

