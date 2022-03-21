Covid cases continue to decline in India; 1,500 new infections in last 24 hours

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A total of 39 deaths due to the virus were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 cases stands at 4.3 crore and 517,000 fatality till date.
The declining trend in new Covid cases in India is continuing with only 1,549 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, while active cases have come down to 25,000, Union health ministry said on Monday.
The declining trend in new Covid cases in India is continuing with only 1,549 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, while active cases have come down to 25,000, Union health ministry said on Monday.
According to the health ministry, the trend of recovered patients continues to rise as about 2,652 patients recovered in the last 24 hours across the country. The total recovered cases have reached 4,24,67,774 till date.
Since the onset of Covid-19 in India, the government of India has been following “track, test and treat" strategy to fight against the virus.
Under nationwide vaccination drive, India has administered more than 181.24 crore vaccine doses so far. It is a key tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19. At least 18 lakh children in the age group of 12-14 years have received their shot. As many as 2,17,49,035 people have received their booster or precaution dose.
In the last 24 hours, India has conducted around 3,84,499 Covid-19 tests taking the tally to 78.30 crore cumulative tests done so far.
The Centre has provided more than 183.52 crore vaccine doses provided to states and UT administrations for smooth and hassle-free immunization drive. As per the health ministry, more than 17.21 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States and union territories.
However, seeing the surge of Covid cases in other countries, the Union health ministry has urged states and union territories to follow test, track, treat and vaccination protocol within their jurisdiction, it said.
