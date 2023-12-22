Ind's active Covid cases climbed up on Friday amid the resurgence of the new variant. As per the data by the Union Ministry of Health, India's active cases stood at 328 in the past 24 hours with Kerala reporting 265 cases.

Tamil Nadu reported a spike of 15 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Karnataka at 13.

However, 16 states and union territories including West Bengal, Odisha, and Himachal Pradesh among others have not reported any Covid cases this time.

According to the health ministry's data, Kerala accounts for 2,606 active cases of the total of 2,997 cases as of Friday 9 am data. Covid cases in Karnataka stand at 105 and in Maharashtra at 53.

JN.1 (BA.2.86.1.1) variant emerged in late 2023 and is descendant of the BA.2.86 lineage (Pirola) of SARS-CoV-2. The JN.1 variant has been reported in the USA, China, Singapore, India and constitutes a modest-yet-notable percentage, projected to potentially encompass 15-29% of circulating variants within the United States.

On Thursday, Rajasthan reported two new Covid cases of new sub-variant JN.1, which took the tally of such cases in the state to four. Until now, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Goa have found COVID cases of the new sub-variant.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1 a "variant of interest" given its rapidly increasing spread but said it poses a "low" global public health risk.

Over the past two weeks, 16 deaths related to Covid-19 were recorded with the victims having serious comorbidities in the country. But no increase in hospitalisation rate has been witnessed because of the new variant so far. People who are being hospitalised are due to other medical conditions and "COVID-19 is an incidental finding", officials stated.

The health ministry has alerted states to take necessary precautionary measures. but added there is no need for alarm as it is natural for viruses to mutate in the due course of evolution.

