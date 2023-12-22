Covid cases in India: 328 active cases detected in 24 hours; Rajasthan reports 4 cases of JN.1
India's active Covid cases rose to 328 in 24 hours, with Kerala reporting 265 cases. Tamil Nadu reported 15 new cases, followed by Karnataka with 13 cases. Several states, including West Bengal and Odisha, have not reported any cases.
Ind's active Covid cases climbed up on Friday amid the resurgence of the new variant. As per the data by the Union Ministry of Health, India's active cases stood at 328 in the past 24 hours with Kerala reporting 265 cases.
