India's daily new Covid-19 cases reported a sharp decline on Monday as the country recorded 1,00,636 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 6.21 per cent.

The number of active cases has reduced to 14,01,609, comprising 4.85 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.94 per cent.. The active cases in the country have been less than 2 lakhs for the eleventh successive days.

The death toll due to the virus climbed to 3,49,186 with 2427 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for 25 successive days, as India witnessed 1,74,399 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. The recovery tally of India has reached 2,71,59,180.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 36,63,34,111 samples tested up to June 6, of which 15,87,589 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that nearly 23,27,86,482 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.