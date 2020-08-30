India's COVID-19 tally today zoomed past 35 lakh, just a week after it crossed the 30-lakh mark. A record single-day spike of 78,761 cases were reported, while recoveries surged to 27.13 lakh according to latest data from Ministry of Health. The total coronavirus cases rose to 35.42 lakh while the death toll climbed to 63,498. In past 24 hours, 948 people succumbing to the disease.

The recovery rate has increased to 76.6% while the COVID-19 case fatality rate declined to 1.79%.

There are 7.65 lakh active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 21.60% of the total caseload, the data stated.

The government on Saturday issued COVID-19 guidelines for Unlock-4, which will come into effect from September 1. The Centre has decided to open more activities outside the containment zones.

Under the the Unlock 4 guidelines, metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will be permitted from September 21.

However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, with some relaxations for students of classes 9 to 12.

Bharat Biotech's covid vaccine candidate based on inactivated virus and Zydus Cadila's candidate based on viral DNA are two Indian COVID-19 vaccines in second phase trials. The Oxford vaccine candidate developed by Serum Institute of India is already in advanced trials.

India's COVID-19 cases rose from 20 lakh to 30 lakh in 16 days, 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days while it had taken 59 days for the cases to cross the 10 lakh-mark.

It took 110 days for COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while just 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 4.14 crore samples have been tested up to August 29 with 10.55 lakh samples tested on Saturday. (With PTI inputs)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via