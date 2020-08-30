Covid cases in India cross 35 lakh after record one-day spike

India's COVID-19 tally today zoomed past 35 lakh, just a week after it crossed the 30-lakh mark. A record single-day spike of 78,761 cases were reported, while recoveries surged to 27.13 lakh according to latest data from Ministry of Health. The total coronavirus cases rose to 35.42 lakh while the death toll climbed to 63,498. In past 24 hours, 948 people succumbing to the disease.