Covid cases in India: Govt directs states to send test samples for genome sequencing amid JN.1 outbreak | Top 10 updates
The Indian government is directing states to send samples of all COVID-19 test swabs for whole genome sequencing to monitor concerning variants of the virus.
With an aim to set up a vigil for any concerning variant of coronavirus infection, the Government of India has been directing states to send samples of all COVID-19 test swabs for whole genome sequencing after the country witnessed an outbreak of JN.1 sub-variant of SARS-COV2.