Updated: 05 Jan 2022, 09:34 AM IST
The active cases comprise 0.49 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.13 per cent, the health ministry said.
India's Covid tally rose to 35,018,358 with 58,097 while the active cases increased to 2,14,004, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll climbed to 4,82,551 with 534 more fatalities, the data showed.
