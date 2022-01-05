Covid cases in India jump 55% in 24 hours, single-day deaths cross 500 today

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The active cases comprise 0.49 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.13 per cent, the health ministry said.
India's Covid tally rose to 35,018,358 with 58,097 while the active cases increased to 2,14,004, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll climbed to 4,82,551 with 534 more fatalities, the data showed.
