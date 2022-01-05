Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid cases in India jump 55% in 24 hours, single-day deaths cross 500 today

Covid cases in India jump 55% in 24 hours, single-day deaths cross 500 today

09:34 AM IST

  • The active cases comprise 0.49 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.13 per cent, the health ministry said.

India's Covid tally rose to 35,018,358 with 58,097 while the active cases increased to 2,14,004, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll climbed to 4,82,551 with 534 more fatalities, the data showed.

The active cases comprise 0.49 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.13 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 42,174 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.18 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.60 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,43,21,803, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 147.72 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23

