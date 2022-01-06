Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Covid cases in India jump 56% in 24 hours, single-day death cross 300 today

Covid cases in India jump 56% in 24 hours, single-day death cross 300 today

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger for mandatory RT-PCR COVID-19 testing arriving at Dadar station, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Livemint

  • Maharashtra reported 26,538 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin 

India has logged 90,928 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate is at 6.43 per cent the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

The active caseload of COVID cases in the country now stands at 2,85,401.

As many as 4,82,876 people have succumbed to the pandemic and 325 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours were also reported by the Ministry. While the cumulative recoveries from the virus stand at 3,43,41,009. The weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47%.

Further, the Ministry informed that over 148.67 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered across the nation so far. 

 Maharashtra reported 26,538 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, Mumbai reported the highest number of infections at 15,166.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 10,665 new coronavirus cases, almost double the number of infections logged the day before, with the positivity rate shooting up to 11.88 per cent, according to health department data.

