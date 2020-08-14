As many as 64,553 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's coronavirus count has risen to 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths.

COVID-19 testing continues to grow and 8,48,728 samples were tested on August 13 which is the highest in a single day so far.

Over 2.76 crore samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said that the week-wise average daily tests conducted saw a sharp increase from around 2.3 lakh in the first week of July 2020 to more than 6.3 lakh in the current week.

The country, with the world's biggest case load behind the United States and Brazil, has now reported a jump of 50,000 cases or more each day for 16 straight days.

With an increasing number of recoveries, while the recovery rate has crossed 70 per cent, the case mortality among COVID-19 patients has further regressed to 1.96 per cent and steadily declining, the ministry had said.

The coronavirus pandemic is likely to be a challenge for years to come even with a vaccine, according to pharmaceutical and public-health experts.

While a vaccine will provide some measure of protection to societies around the globe, the virus is likely to flare up from time to time and be constantly battled, much like the flu and other pathogens.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday urged people not to fear catching the novel coronavirus from food, after Chinese testers found traces on food and food packaging.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated