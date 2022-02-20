2 min read.Updated: 20 Feb 2022, 09:44 PM ISTLivemint
Karnataka on Sunday logged 1,001 cases, while on Saturday the state had logged 1,137 new coronavirus cases
A bulletin said 1,780 people were discharged.
Bengaluru urban district reported 485 infections and 12 deaths.
Listen to this article
BENGALURU :
The state of Karnataka witnessed a marginal dip in daily Covid-19 cases as it recorded 1,001 cases on Sunday in the past twenty four hours, an official bulletin said. The state had logged 1,137 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.
The Covid related deaths in the state also dipped. The Covid deaths in the state stood at 18 on Sunday as opposed to 20 on Saturday.
There were zero fatalities in 25 districts. The test positivity rate for the day was 1.42 per cent and the case fatality rate was 1.79 per cent.
As many as 70,290 tests were conducted and they included 53,503 RT-PCR tests.
This took the total tests so far to 6.40 crore. There were 19,998 people who got inoculated and the number of those vaccinated so far was 9.96 crore, the department said.
Meanwhile, further easing the Covid curbs, Karnataka government on Thursday announced that passengers coming from Kerala and Goa through any mode of transportation will no longer need to carry a negative RT-PCR report.
“In view of the current Covid-19 situation, the mandate of possessing RT-PCR negative test report shall be discontinued for those arriving from Goa and Kerala (airways, railways, road transport and personal vehicles)," read a government order.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!