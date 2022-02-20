BENGALURU : The state of Karnataka witnessed a marginal dip in daily Covid-19 cases as it recorded 1,001 cases on Sunday in the past twenty four hours, an official bulletin said. The state had logged 1,137 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The Covid related deaths in the state also dipped. The Covid deaths in the state stood at 18 on Sunday as opposed to 20 on Saturday.

Sunday's addition took the the total infected and fatalities till date to 39,36,586 and 39,795, said the State Health Department.

The bulletin also said 1,780 people recovered from the novel coronavirus and were discharged in the past twenty four hours. The total recoveries were 38,84,120 so far.

Active cases in the state now stood at 12,634.

Bengaluru urban district reported 485 infections and 12 deaths.

Other districts too had fresh cases: 93 in Tumakuru, 51 in Belagavi, 48 in Mysuru, 46 in Ballari and 42 in Kodagu.

There were deaths in six districts, including the two in Dharwad.

There were zero fatalities in 25 districts. The test positivity rate for the day was 1.42 per cent and the case fatality rate was 1.79 per cent.

As many as 70,290 tests were conducted and they included 53,503 RT-PCR tests.

This took the total tests so far to 6.40 crore. There were 19,998 people who got inoculated and the number of those vaccinated so far was 9.96 crore, the department said.

Meanwhile, further easing the Covid curbs, Karnataka government on Thursday announced that passengers coming from Kerala and Goa through any mode of transportation will no longer need to carry a negative RT-PCR report.

“In view of the current Covid-19 situation, the mandate of possessing RT-PCR negative test report shall be discontinued for those arriving from Goa and Kerala (airways, railways, road transport and personal vehicles)," read a government order.

