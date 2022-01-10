Covid cases in Mumbai: 114 cops, 18 senior officers test positive in last 48 hrs

Covid cases in Mumbai: Amid rising Covid-19 cases in India, Mumbai police reported on Sunday that 114 cops and 18 senior Mumbai police officers have tested positive in the last 48 hours. The 18 senior Mumbai police officers tested Covid-19 positive includes 13 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs), four Additional Commissioner of Police (CPs) and one Joint CP (Level Officer). Mumbai police further informed that two policemen have died of Covid in the last 48 hours as well.

Informing about the Covid-19 impact in the last 48 hours, the Mumbai police said, "114 policemen and 18 senior officers, including 13 DCPs, 4 Additional CPs, and one Joint CP (Level Officer), have tested COVID19 positive and 2 policemen have died in the last 48 hours."

While informing about the loss the two Mumbai policemen lives due to the pandemic in the last 48 hours, Mumbai police said that as many as 125 policemen succumbed to the deadly virus so far.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed on Sunday that 19,474 new COVID-19 cases have been found in Mumbai whereas seven people have died due to the pandemic in last 24 hours. The BMC went on to inform that 8,063 people have been discharged after full recovery from the virus infection that makes total recovered Covid-infected patients tally in Mumbai up to 7,78,119 now.

See BMC tweet below:

#CoronavirusUpdates

9th January, 6:00pm



Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 19474

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 8063



Total Recovered Pts. - 7,78,119



Overall Recovery Rate - 85%



Total Active Pts. - 117437



Doubling Rate - 41 Days



Growth Rate (2 Jan - 8 Jan)- 1.66%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 9, 2022

The BMC further informed on Sunday that overall recovery rate from the Coronavirus infected patients in Mumbai is 85 per cent whereas total active cases in Mumbai is 1,17,437.

