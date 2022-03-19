Covid cases in UK rise again as experts warn another BA.2-led wave soon

Experts are saying countries like the US and UK could see another wave as the BA.2 variant of Covid-19 spreads fast across the globe. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows BA.2 subvariant of Omicron has shown tripling prevalence every two weeks. The Covid data for the US shows BA.2 subvariant now constitutes 23.1 per cent of all Covid cases in the US vs 7.1 per cent last month. Dr Anothony Fauci, the US' top infectious disease expert, has also warned that Covid cases are expected to rise in the next month. "I would expect that we might see an uptick in cases here in the United States," Fauci told ABC affiliate KGTV this week.