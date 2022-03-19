Covid cases in UK rise again as experts warn another BA.2-led wave soon

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The world could not even have a sign of relief and experts are already predicting another wave of Covid-19 in many countries. One such country is the UK which has seen another rise in Covid-19 cases, CNBC News reported.
As per the ONS data published on Friday, 1 to 21 people, which is equivalent to 3.28 million, in the UK have been infected with Covid-19 in the week ending March 12.
In the capital city of England, 1 in 20 people or around 2.1 million are projected to be infected with Covid-19 or its variants last week. This is an increase from the data projected in the week to March 5.
With higher infections, hospitalisations have also increased. In England last week, 13 per 100,000 people are admitted for Covid-linked health problems. The uptick in Covid cases is being attributed to relaxation in Covid curbs. The UK has done away with most precautionary measures including mandatory testing for the virus on arrival or completing a passenger locator form.
Covid cases predicted to rise soon:-
Experts are saying countries like the US and UK could see another wave as the BA.2 variant of Covid-19 spreads fast across the globe. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows BA.2 subvariant of Omicron has shown tripling prevalence every two weeks. The Covid data for the US shows BA.2 subvariant now constitutes 23.1 per cent of all Covid cases in the US vs 7.1 per cent last month. Dr Anothony Fauci, the US' top infectious disease expert, has also warned that Covid cases are expected to rise in the next month. "I would expect that we might see an uptick in cases here in the United States," Fauci told ABC affiliate KGTV this week.
India adds 2,075 Covid-19 cases and 71 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. India's cumulative caseload has surged to 43,006,080 while the active cases have declined to 27,802, comprising 0.06% of the overall caseload. In the past 24 hours, the active cases shrink to 1,379.
So far, 4.24 crore people have recovered from Covid -19 in the country since March 2020 while 5,16,352 have died due to respiratory infection. As many as 3,383 people got recovered from Covid-19 in the past day. The daily positivity rate stands at 0.56% and the weekly positivity rate was the same at 0.41% on Saturday.
