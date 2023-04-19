Covid cases: India sees rise in infections with over 10,000 cases in 24 hours

Covid cases: India sees rise in infections with over 10,000 cases in 24 hours1 min read . 09:51 AM IST

India on 19 April saw a rise in cases with a total of 10,542 cases in 24 hours registered as per the data shared by the Health Ministry. This rise in cases came a day after the country reported 7,633 cases.
With this, the active in the country now stands at 63,562. A total of 38 deaths were recorded in last 24 hours, with this the total deaths in the country stands at 531190. India's recovery rate stands at 98.67 percent.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, a total of 220.66 crore doses have been administered so far.
(More details awaited)
