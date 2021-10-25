Covid-19 cases may rise again despite large-scale vaccination as people have dropped their guard after getting jabbed, said Bombay High Court on Monday.

"Despite large-scale vaccination, there are chances of increase in Covid-19 cases. This can be attributed to people dropping their guard after getting vaccinated and not following Covid appropriate behaviour," the court said.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni said chances of Maharashtra may witness a spike during the festive season while hearing public interest litigation.

The plea, filed by social worker Firoz Mithiborwala, is seeking quashing of state government's Standard Operation Procedure (SOPs) and its notification not permitting local train travel for those who were yet to complete both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Mithiborwala, in his PIL, claimed the government's SOP, dated August 10, and the notification, dated August 11, breached people's fundamental right to equality before the law guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution.

The HC, however, refused to pass any interim order to stay the SOPs or the local train travel notification, and said the restrictions were imposed in larger public interest, and the same could not be held illegal or malafide.

The bench said after Onam, there was a spike in cases in Kerala, and added that people were responsible for such a situation as they tend to become negligent after vaccination. The HC will hear the PIL further next month.

Covid cases in state

Maharashtra on Monday reported 889 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest daily infection since 5 May 2020, and 12 fresh fatalities, the least number of one-day death count in more than 18 months, while nearly 1,600 patients recovered from the infection, a health department official said.

The official said with these additions, the statewide tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 66,03,850, while the death toll increased to 1,40,028.

As many as 15 districts out of the total 36 did not report any fresh cases.

The official said Maharashtra's Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.47%, while the fatality rate is 2.12%.

The state had logged 841 Covid-19 cases 5 May 2020 and nine fatalities on 20 April 2020.

Generally, the state reports fewer cases on Monday, mainly due to the limited number of coronavirus tests as compared to other days.

