Covid cases rise, 2 states account for two-third of active cases in India

On the vaccination front, according to the ministry cumulatively 195.84 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.55 Cr (3,55,35,122) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.