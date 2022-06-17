Covid cases rise, 2 states account for two-third of active cases in India

Covid update: Among the states, Maharashtra accounted for 20634 active cases, up by 1373. In Kerala, active cases rose to 19,210, up by 1255 in a single day.
12,847 fresh coronavirus infections were reported across India in past 24 hours, while 14 fresh fatalities were witnessed. An increase of 4,848 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India's active caseload currently stands at 63,063. The active cases now constitute 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.64%, the health ministry said. The case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.
Here are 10 updates:
Among the states, Maharashtra accounted for 20634 active cases, up by 1373.
In Kerala, active cases rose to 19,210, up by 1255 in a single day.
Delhi had 3948 active cases, up 305, while Tamil Nadu had 2313 active cases, up 375.
Karnataka's active cases rose to 4371, up 374 in a day.
Daily positivity rate in India went up to 2.47%, from 2.35% in the previous day
5,19,903 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tests conducted so far to 85.69 crore.
7,985 recoveries across India were seen in last 24 hours
An increase of 4,848 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
On the vaccination front, according to the ministry cumulatively 195.84 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.55 Cr (3,55,35,122) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020. It went past the four-crore mark on January 25 this year
WTO deal on covid vaccine
Meanwhile, the World Trade Organization approved a important deal on Friday to water down intellectual property restrictions for the manufacture of Covid-19 vaccines after an almost two-year effort involving scores of high-level meetings and much political arm twisting.
WTO ministers approved a package of agreements that included the vaccine patent waiver. The WTO’s last-minute deal -- secured after an all-night negotiating session in Geneva -- is an important victory for Okonjo-Iweala, the former head of Gavi - the vaccine alliance, who actively stumped for the accord during her first year as the WTO’s top trade official.
At the same time, the deal delivers a significant blow to vaccine manufacturers such as Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc, which fought hard to prevent nations from undermining the intellectual-property framework that enabled them to produce multiple viable Covid-19 vaccines in record time -- saving countless lives. (With Agency Inputs)
At the same time, the deal delivers a significant blow to vaccine manufacturers such as Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc, which fought hard to prevent nations from undermining the intellectual-property framework that enabled them to produce multiple viable Covid-19 vaccines in record time -- saving countless lives. (With Agency Inputs)