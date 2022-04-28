New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain today said that though Covid cases have increased in the capital, people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low.

"Though Covid cases have increased in Delhi, people are not developing severe disease and the hospitalisation rate is low. This is because our population is fully vaccinated and a large number of people have had the disease in the past," Jain told reporters.

Meanwhile, India today witnessed an uptick in the number of Covid-19 cases, with 3,303 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry informed that this single-day rise of these fresh cases pushed India's coronavirus tally to 4,30,68,799.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases recorded today, Delhi accounted for 1367 cases which is 58.61 percent of the total cases, followed by Maharashtra with 186 cases and the rest of the cases were reported in other states.

With the national capital witnessing an uptick in coronavirus infections over the past few days, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there is no need to panic about Covid cases among children. Several serosurveys have shown that though the infection rate among children and adults is almost the same, the severity of disease is "very low" in children.

