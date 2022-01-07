India on Thursday saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630, according to Union health ministry data.

Of the total cases, Maharashtra has the maximum at 797, followed by Delhi at 465, Rajasthan 236, Kerala 234, Karnataka 226, Gujarat 204 and Tamil Nadu 121.

The country reported 90,928 fresh coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, that pushed its caseload to 35,109,286, the data stated. As many as 91,702 new infections were reported on 10 June last year.

The death toll climbed to 482,876 with 325 fatalities, the ministry said.

The number of active cases stands at 285,401, comprising 0.81% of the total infections, it said. An increase of 71,397 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a day. The national covid-19 recovery rate decreased to 97.81%, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.43%, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.47%, according to the ministry.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 148.67 crore.

The Centre told states and Union territories that covid-19 control rooms set up at district and sub-district levels should collate daily status report of all patients under home isolation in their respective jurisdictions and submit it to the district administration.

In a letter to states and UTs, additional secretary in the Union health ministry Arti Ahuja outlined that these control rooms must have real-time data on availability of covid testing centres and ambulances, and should be able to guide a caller on the process for availing these services.

Dedicated ambulances shall be allotted to each control room based on areal case load for transportation of patients, she said in the letter.

Referring to the letter written by the Union health secretary on 1 January regarding seamless administrative management of the covid-19 situation, Ahuja said it is expected that targeted action for re-establishment of control rooms at district and sub-district levels to ensure ease of access to services such as ambulance transportation and booking a hospital bed would have begun.

Based on the latest guidelines on home isolation issued by the ministry, Ahuja said, these control rooms should be adequately staffed with medical doctors, counsellors and volunteers, among other relevant staff, and shall be equipped with ample phone lines to cater to the assigned population.

Enabling infrastructure in terms of computers and broadband must be provided to the control rooms for uninterrupted connectivity. Depending on the case load, the control rooms shall remain functional round the clock to provide validated guidance and support to the patients.

“Control rooms must have real-time data on availability of covid testing centres, ambulances, and shall be able to guide the caller on the process for availing these services.

