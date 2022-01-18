BENGALURU : In a single day jump, the state of Karnataka log 41,457 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours.

Karnataka minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Dr. Sudhakar K took to microblogging site Twitter to say that the positivity rate in the state is now 22.30%

Test positivity rate crosses 22% as cases spike to 41k today:

◾New cases in State: 41,457

◾New cases in B'lore: 25,595

◾Positivity rate in State: 22.30%

◾Discharges: 8,353

◾Active cases State: 2,50,381 (B'lore- 178k)

◾Deaths:20 (B'lore- 07)

◾Tests: 1,85,872#COVID — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 18, 2022

The Karnataka Health Minister also informed that capital city Bengaluru itself reported 25,595 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours.

8,353 people recovered from the novel coronavirus and were discharged from hospitals in the state in the past one day.

Tuesday's addition took the total active cases in the state to 2,50,381, which in Bengaluru only is 178000.

The IT hub of India Bengaluru reported 7 seven Covid related deaths in a day. Including those of Bengaluru, Karnataka reported 20 Covid deaths in the past twenty four hours.

The state has also conducted 1,85,872 in the past one day.

“A week on week increase of 250% is noticed in case numbers, now about 22000. Hospitalisations continue to be low with only 1.3% of overall active cases currently in hospitals. Less than 0.5% are on critical beds," news agency quoted Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

The state health minister on 15 January had informed that the case load of Bengaluru, which accounted for about 75% of the case load of Karnataka for the last two weeks, fell below 68% in the past twenty four hours.

