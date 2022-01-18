Covid cases surge in Karnataka, over 41,000 new cases in 24 hours

Covid cases surge in Karnataka, over 41,000 new cases in 24 hours1 min read . 07:36 PM IST
- The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the state crosses 22.30%
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BENGALURU : In a single day jump, the state of Karnataka log 41,457 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours.
BENGALURU : In a single day jump, the state of Karnataka log 41,457 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours.
Karnataka minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Dr. Sudhakar K took to microblogging site Twitter to say that the positivity rate in the state is now 22.30%
Karnataka minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Dr. Sudhakar K took to microblogging site Twitter to say that the positivity rate in the state is now 22.30%
The Karnataka Health Minister also informed that capital city Bengaluru itself reported 25,595 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours.
The Karnataka Health Minister also informed that capital city Bengaluru itself reported 25,595 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours.
8,353 people recovered from the novel coronavirus and were discharged from hospitals in the state in the past one day.
8,353 people recovered from the novel coronavirus and were discharged from hospitals in the state in the past one day.
Tuesday's addition took the total active cases in the state to 2,50,381, which in Bengaluru only is 178000.
Tuesday's addition took the total active cases in the state to 2,50,381, which in Bengaluru only is 178000.
The IT hub of India Bengaluru reported 7 seven Covid related deaths in a day. Including those of Bengaluru, Karnataka reported 20 Covid deaths in the past twenty four hours.
The IT hub of India Bengaluru reported 7 seven Covid related deaths in a day. Including those of Bengaluru, Karnataka reported 20 Covid deaths in the past twenty four hours.
The state has also conducted 1,85,872 in the past one day.
The state has also conducted 1,85,872 in the past one day.
“A week on week increase of 250% is noticed in case numbers, now about 22000. Hospitalisations continue to be low with only 1.3% of overall active cases currently in hospitals. Less than 0.5% are on critical beds," news agency quoted Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.
“A week on week increase of 250% is noticed in case numbers, now about 22000. Hospitalisations continue to be low with only 1.3% of overall active cases currently in hospitals. Less than 0.5% are on critical beds," news agency quoted Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.
The state health minister on 15 January had informed that the case load of Bengaluru, which accounted for about 75% of the case load of Karnataka for the last two weeks, fell below 68% in the past twenty four hours.
The state health minister on 15 January had informed that the case load of Bengaluru, which accounted for about 75% of the case load of Karnataka for the last two weeks, fell below 68% in the past twenty four hours.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!