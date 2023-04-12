Home / News / India /  Covid in India becoming endemic, cases to surge in next 10 days, say officials amid XBB.1.16 rise
Amid the recent XBB.1.16 surge, sources close to the government said that the new COVID cases will keep rising for the next 10-12 days but it will start subsiding soon after that. The officials also said that in India, Covid is moving towards the endemic stage. 

Speaking about the XBB.1.16 variant, the sources claim that the current wave is triggered by it. But, even though the cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low and expected to remain low.

While Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant, most of the assigned variants have little or no significant transmissibility, disease severity or immune escape.

The prevalence of XBB.1.16 increased from 21.6 per cent in February this year to 35.8 per cent in March. However, no evidence of an increase in hospitalisation or mortality has been reported, official sources said.

Meanwhile, World Health Organisation (WHO) has shown concerns regarding the rise in the number of cases. A WHO official has also cited that it is a ‘variant to watch out for’.

India logged nearly 8,000 COVID cases 

India recorded 7,830 new cornonavirus cases on Wednesday, marking a sharp jump from yesterday when 5675 cases were reported, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The overall active caseload in the country currently stands at 40,215 with a daily positivity rate of 3.65 per cent and a weekly positivity rate of 3.83 per cent.

The death count due to COVID virus has gone up to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities - two each in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Five virus-related deaths were reconciled by Kerala, according to the health ministry data at 8 am on April 12..

A total of 4692 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours with the recovery rate currently at 98.72 per cent and taking the overall count to 4,42,04,771.

 

