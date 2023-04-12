Covid in India becoming endemic, cases to surge in next 10 days, say officials amid XBB.1.16 rise2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 05:05 PM IST
- Officials said that even though COVID cases are rising, the XBB.1.16 variant isn't causing severe diseases and hospitalisation is low
Amid the recent XBB.1.16 surge, sources close to the government said that the new COVID cases will keep rising for the next 10-12 days but it will start subsiding soon after that. The officials also said that in India, Covid is moving towards the endemic stage.
