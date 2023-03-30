India has been witnessing a steady rise in Covid-19 cases for the last few days and is recording new daily highs which is causing the health officials to take the note of the coronavirus situation in the country.

India reports 3016 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, daily positive rate of 2. 73 pc

A total of 3016 new Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours across the country with a daily positive rate of 2.73 per cent, a government release said on Thursday, adding that 15,784 doses of COVID vaccines were administered during the same period.

AAP govt calls emergency meeting amid surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has called an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon after 300 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in the Capital on Wednesday.

"Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj will hold a meeting with the officers and specialist doctors associated with the health department this afternoon," officials said.

Haryana govt issues fresh guidelines

The Haryana government has issued fresh guidelines and asked all health facilities to record travel history of a suspected case having travel history to a country or an area where the virus has been reported. According to a state health department notification dated March 28, the Haryana Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulation, 2020, have been extended till March 31, 2024 in continuation of previous regulation issued vide government order dated March 11, 2020.

Active cases of Covid-19 increasing, govt monitoring situation closely: Himachal CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said that Covid-19 active cases are increasing in the state however the situation is not alarming adding that precautionary measures are being taken by the state government.

The Chief Minister further informed that he has sought a detailed report by today evening on the variant of the virus, the requirement of genome sequencing and also the overall status on the Covid-19 in the state.

The national capital currently has 806 active Covid cases, with the infection rate at 13.89 per cent, the bulletin stated.

Delhi records 300 Covid-19 cases in a single day

according to the bulletin, as many as 2,160 swab samples were tested over the last 24 hours, of which 300 tested positive for Covid-19.

Further, according to the release, a total of 4,07,85,433 Covid tests have been conducted so far.

