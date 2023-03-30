The Haryana government has issued fresh guidelines and asked all health facilities to record travel history of a suspected case having travel history to a country or an area where the virus has been reported. According to a state health department notification dated March 28, the Haryana Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulation, 2020, have been extended till March 31, 2024 in continuation of previous regulation issued vide government order dated March 11, 2020.