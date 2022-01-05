India has reported over 6.3 times increase in Covid-19 cases in the last eight days, said the Union health ministry on Wednesday.

"India has reported a more than 6.3 times increase in cases in the last eight days. A sharp increase was seen in case positivity from 0.79% on 29 December 2021 to 5.03% on 5 January," said Lav Agrawal, the joint secretary of the health ministry, during a briefing.

Here's all you need to about today's developments:

The central government said that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Gujarat are 'states of concern' as they have recorded a rise in Covid-19 cases. "Total 28 districts in the country are reporting more than 10% weekly positivity," said Agrawal.

India on Wednesday reported 58,097 fresh Covid cases and 534 deaths while on Tuesday, the country had recorded 37,379 new Covid cases and 124 deaths.

"25.2 lakh cases were recorded globally on 4 January, the highest ever since the onset of the pandemic. Approximately 65% of cases in the week ending 4 January reported from the USA, UK, France, Italy and Spain," Agrawal said.

In view of this, the central government said that Covid-19 patients under home isolation will stand discharged after at least seven days from testing positive and no fever for three successive days. Earlier, the duration of home isolation ended after 10 days of onset of symptoms.

There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over. Asymptomatic contacts of infected individuals need not undergo Covid test and monitor health in home quarantine, said the government. (Asymptomatic cases are laboratory confirmed cases who are not experiencing any symptoms and have oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93%.)

Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as Hypertension, Diabetes, Heart disease, Chronic lung/liver/ kidney disease, Cerebrovascular disease, shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer, as per the guidelines.

Patients suffering from immune compromised status (HIV, transplant recipients, cancer therapy) are not recommended for home isolation and shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.

It also advised people not to rush for self-medication, blood investigation or radiological imaging like chest X-ray or CT scan without consultation of treating medical officer.

Underlining that steroids are not indicated in mild disease and should not be self-administered, the ministry said overuse and inappropriate use of steroids may lead to additional complications.

Treatment for every patient needs to be monitored individually as per the specific condition of the patient concerned and hence generic sharing of prescriptions should be avoided, said the revised guidelines by the Centre.

It also specified that the district administration under the overall supervision of the State Health Authority shall be responsible for monitoring patients under home isolation.

Listing responsibilities of grass root level surveillance teams, the ministry said the teams (ANM, sanitary inspector, MPHW etc) shall be responsible for initial assessment of the patient, spatientt and whether the requisite facilities are there for home isolation.

The health worker should contact the patient daily, preferably in-person or over telephone/ mobile, and obtain the details of temperature, pulse, oxygen saturation, patients overall wellness and worsening of signs/symptoms, said the government.

The teams may also provide home isolation kits to the patient/caregiver as per the policy of the state government. It may contain masks, hand sanitisers, paracetamol along with a detailed leaflet to educate patients and family members in local language.

The surveillance teams shall also undertake patient education on the disease, its symptoms, warning signs, Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and need for vaccination for all eligible members.

Listing the responsibilities of district/sub-district control room, the guidelines stated that they will be made operational and their telephone numbers well publicised so that people under home-isolation may contact the control rooms for seamless transfer of patients through ambulance from home to the dedicated hospital.

