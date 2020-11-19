Covid: Centre deputes teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, others on rise in cases

NEW DELHI: Perturbed by a sudden rise in coronavirus cases, the union heath ministry on Thursday deputed high-level central teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur which have especially recorded a surge in infection rates.

Dr Randeep Guleria, director, All India Institute of (AIIMS) New Delhi, is leading the three-member team bound for Harayana and Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog is heading the Rajasthan team. Dr S K Singh, director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), will be leading the Gujarat team and Dr L Swasticharan from Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is heading the Manipur team, the government said.

The teams will visit districts reporting high caseloads and support efforts to strengthen containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of positive cases, the union health ministry said in a statement. The teams shall also guide on effectively managing challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.

India's covid case count rose to 89,60,098 and death toll touched 1,32,626 on Thursday, with the country reporting 45,576 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The country's active caseload, however, slipped below the 5% mark today.

“Delhi reported 7,486 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 6,419 new cases while Maharashtra registered 5,011 new cases yesterday," the government said in a statement. “79.49% of the 585 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from ten States/UTs. 22.39% of new fatalities reported are from Delhi which reported 131 deaths. Maharashtra also saw a three-digit fatality count of 100 while West Bengal reported 54 new deaths," it said.

