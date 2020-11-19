Covid: Centre deputes teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, others on rise in cases

“Delhi reported 7,486 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 6,419 new cases while Maharashtra registered 5,011 new cases yesterday," the government said in a statement. “79.49% of the 585 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours are from ten States/UTs. 22.39% of new fatalities reported are from Delhi which reported 131 deaths. Maharashtra also saw a three-digit fatality count of 100 while West Bengal reported 54 new deaths," it said.