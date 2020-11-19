Covid: Centre rushes 'high level' teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Manipur

Amid the fight against novel coronavirus and efforts to contain the spread in the country, the Centre on Thursday deployed high level Central teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur.

"With the surge in the daily new cases and the spike in the daily fatalities in UT of Delhi, the spillover effect is being observed in the NCR regions within the states of Haryana and Rajasthan where the number of COVID positive patients is on the rise," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS New Delhi is leading the three-member team bound for Haryana and Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog is heading the Rajasthan team whereas Dr S K Singh, Director (NCDC) will be leading the Gujarat team. Dr L Swasticharan, Addl DDG, DHGS is heading the Manipur team.

The teams will visit the districts reporting high number of COVID cases and support the state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases, the statement read.

The Central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.

The Union Government has been leading the fight against the global pandemic with a ‘Whole of Government’ and ‘Whole of Society’ approach under the umbrella strategy of ‘Cooperative Federalism’. As an ongoing effort to strengthen efforts of various State/UT Governments for COVID management, the Central Government has been deputing Central teams from time to time to visit various States/UTs. These teams interact with the State/UT authorities and get a first hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any.

Meanwhile, the third wave of the coronavirus in Delhi is still going strong, and a significant dip in pollution levels after the post-Diwali rain does not appear to have helped. According to a Mint report, a coronavirus test in the national capital is still around 13% likely to turn positive. Despite high testing, this is among the highest positivity rates in the country.

The city has added 43,109 new cases (11% rise) since last week—nearly one in six of all cases reported in India. This has taken Delhi’s total case-load past 500,000. With more and more patients under treatment, Delhi is now one of only eight states and Union territories with a recovery rate below 90%, the report added.

