Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a meeting with Chief Ministers via video conferencing to assess the health situation across the nation.

Apart from the Prime Minister and senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and officials from their respective Ministries are also present at the meeting.

Several chief ministers, including Bihar's Nitish Kumar, Yogi Adityanath, Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab's Bhagwant Mann, participated in the interaction.

“Despite managing the COVID crisis well as compared to other countries, we can see cases' uptick in states now. We have to stay alert. It's clear that the COVID challenge has yet not been surpassed," said PM Modi after interacting with state CMs, ANI tweeted.

India recorded 2,927 fresh infections in a day which pushed the case tally to 4,30,65,496 while the active caseload increased to 16,279, according to Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,23,654 with 32 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

In the past, PM Modi has held several meetings with the Chief Ministers, and even District Magistrates, to understand the situation on the ground.

