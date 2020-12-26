Covid challenge to NRP: Railways says 2020 was a 'year of grit and victories'

A National Rail Plan (NRP) 2030 has been developed with a view to develop infrastructure by 2030 to cater to the traffic requirements upto 2050. Based on the NRP, a Vision 2024 document has been prepared to develop infrastructure by 2024 to enhance modal share of Railways in freight transportation to more than 40% and to cater to the traffic requirements upto 2030. Vision 2024 document lists all priority projects with target dates of completion and allocation of resources. Multi tracking of 14,000 Km route, electrification of entire Railway network, upgrading the speed potential of important routes to 130 KMPH and 160 KMPH (present speed potential 110 KMPH), completion of important coal connectivity and port connectivity projects have been planned as part of Vision 2024. An innovative financing has been devised to fund these priority projects. Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is mobilizing resources with sufficient moratorium period and projects are being targeted to be completed well before expiry of moratorium period. These priority projects are being planned in such a way that they will provide enough return to service the debt. The draft plan has been put in public domain and is now being circulated amongst various Ministates for comments . MOR aims to finalize the plan at the earliest.