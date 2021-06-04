A lioness has died of coronavirus while nine others in the pride have tested positive for the virus at the zoo near here. 'Neela' succumbed to the virus on Thursday while nine others of the 11 in the zoo tested positive, said the officials of the Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur. The zoo has remained closed with the COVID-19 enforced lockdown. Recently, eight lions at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad had tested positive for the virus.