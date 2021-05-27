Covid containment measures extended till 30 June: Full text of Centre's order

The Union Home Ministry issued an order to all states and union territories on Thursday to extend the Covid-related guidelines till 30 June to stem the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, the MHA has asked states to ensure local containment measures in high caseload districts. It said the guidelines issued on 29 April for the month of May will continue till 30 June.

The Centre said the strict implementation of containment and other measures has led to a declining trend in the number of new and active cases, across states and UTs, barring some areas in the Southern and North-Eastern regions.

It further said that despite the declining trend, the number of active coronavirus cases at present is still very high in the country.

However, the home ministry didn't mention anything about the imposition of lockdown anywhere in India in the fresh guidelines issued in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here is the full text of the government's release on Covid-19 measures:

"I would like to highlight that in spite of the declining trend, the number of active cases presently is still very high. It is, therefore, important that containment measures may continue to be implemented strictly. Any relaxation by States/UTs, may be considered at an appropriate time, in a graded manner, after assessing the local situation, requirements and resources,"Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said.

"I would, therefore, urge you to continue compliance to the containment measures, as has been advised by MoHFW in their letter dated 25.04.2021, so as to fully overcome the pandemic," he added.

"In this regard, necessary directions may be issued to district authorities in your State/UT, for taking all necessary measures. I would also advise that Orders/ guidelines, issued by the respective State Governments/UT Administrations/ district authorities, for implementing containment measures, should be widely disseminated to the public and to the field functionaries, for their effective implementation," he said.

India's coronavirus caseload climbed to 2,73,69,093 as 2,11,298 more people tested positive for the infection in a day, while the country's recovery went up to 90%, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll due to the infection rose to 3,15,235 with 3,847 fresh fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

