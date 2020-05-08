Covid crisis: Maharashtra may soon start more trains for migrant workers

MUMBAI : Maharashtra may soon start more trains to enable the stranded migrant laborers in the state return home. “The state government is in constant touch with the Center to release as many trains as possible for migrant workers and laborers and arrangements will be made for the return of all of them soon," said Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackarey’s office on Friday.

Maharashtra government is running at least 4,729 relief camps where 4,28,734 migrant labourers have been given refuge with food and other necessities.

Thackarey will address the state at 8 PM about the covid-19 situation today and has appealed to the migrant workers not to lose patience.

The state will give ₹5 lakh each to the families of the 16 migrant workers who, while returning to their homes, were killed in a rail accident at Satmadar Shivara in Karmad near Aurangabad on Thursday.

"The chief minister will provide assistance from the fund," Thackarey's statement noted.

While the Maharashtra government is trying to organise more trains for migrant workers to return to their villages, the chief minister urged them not to be too eager to return home after Thursday's accident.

"After learning about this unfortunate incident this morning, the Chief Minister immediately discussed with the Chief Secretary as well as senior officials of the railway administration and got to know about the incident," the statement noted.

The migrant workers, who got killed on Thursday, were working for a steel company in Jalna area and were traveling by the side of the railway track from Jalna. As many as 16 people were killed and two others were injured when a freight train derailed in the early hours of the morning.

The Maharashtra government had earlier directed the relevant authorities to screen the stranded migrants at the beginning of their journey with digital thermometer and symptomatic examination.

“A single list of all passengers indicating that they have been screened and found to be not displaying any influenza like illness be issued by the medical person in-charge. There will be no need for individual certificates and a certificate of passengers manifest shall suffice," the state government said adding that it will be a free check-up.

With 1,216 new covid-19 cases, the highest single-day jump so far, the total tally of Maharashtra reached 17,974 on Thursday, making it the worst-hit state by the pandemic. The death toll touched 694 with 43 fresh fatalities.

Over the last 4-5 days, special trains for migrant workers have been released from various parts of state, the statement from CM’s office said adding that "About 1 lakh people have reached their respective villages safely. In the next few days, it is planned that all the stranded workers in the state will reach their homes properly and there is a continuous coordination with the railways."

