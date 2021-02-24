COVID crisis not over, following protocols must for protection: Yogi Adityanath

COVID crisis not over, following protocols must for protection: Yogi Adityanath1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 12:59 AM IST
UP CM directed all the district magistrates to hold meetings at the integrated command and control centres and COVID hospitals in the mornings and evenings
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the coronavirus crisis is yet to be over and the laid down protocol should be followed to prevent it.
A UP government spokesperson said Adityanath, while reviewing the COVID-19 management and steps towards preventing its infection, said, "The corona crisis is yet to be over. Hence it should be ensured that every precaution is taken and the laid down protocol is adhered to."
Some Covid-19 tests can help flag UK variant6 min read . 12:44 AM IST
Supreme Court denies Trump bid to block access to tax, financial records5 min read . 12:37 AM IST
Mumbai: MMRDA approves ₹12.96k cr budget for 2021-221 min read . 12:25 AM IST
Feels like homecoming: Jaishankar to Indian diaspora in Mauritius1 min read . 23 Feb 2021
He directed all the district magistrates to hold meetings at the integrated command and control centres and COVID hospitals in the mornings and evenings. Directions were also issued for operation of the COVID help desk.
Adityanath also said the vaccination drive should be accelerated and the public should be made aware of its benefits.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.