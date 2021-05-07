Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid crisis: Second part of Oxygen generating plant from Germany landed in India

Covid crisis: Second part of Oxygen generating plant from Germany landed in India

India is currently dealing with a second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation
1 min read . 06:59 PM IST ANI

The generating plant capable of generating up to 4 lakh litres of Oxygen per day, has been shipped in two parts. the first part arrived on Thursday

New Delhi: A shipment carrying the second part of Oxygen generating plant from Germany landed in India on Friday, as the country fights the second devastating wave of COVID-19.



The generating plant capable of generating up to 4 lakh litres of Oxygen per day, has been shipped in two parts. the first part arrived on Thursday.



"Shipment from Germany arrives carrying the 2nd part of the oxygen generating plant. Once again thank our friend for this generous support," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

India is currently dealing with a second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, straining the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers.

Several countries around the globe including UK, Russia, and the US have extended support to India as it continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs.

The member states of the EU are delivering medical aid following India's request for support as the country has witnessed a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

The aid is being provided through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which is coordinated by the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the European Commission. Several countries like Romania, Italy, Germany, France and Belgium have already sent in the supplies.

The European Commission on Wednesday announced that it will allocate an initial 2.2 million euros in emergency funding to respond to the surge of COVID-19 cases in India.

According to a statement by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, the funding will support the World Health Organization (WHO) for 6-month case management of COVID-19 patients, as well as strengthening laboratory capacity for COVID-19 testing.

