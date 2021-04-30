OPEN APP
Covid crisis: Tata Group to help Madhya Pradesh govt in setting up new oxygen plant

Tata Group is willing to help Madhya Pradesh government deal with the shortage of oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19. The company has offered help to the state in the form of an oxygen concentrator.

The state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday.

Chouhan, in a tweet said, "Had a conversation with the chairman of Tata Group N Chandrasekaran over the phone. During the conversation, I was informed that Tata Group will provide an oxygen concentrator and other help to fight COVID."

He further added, "I welcome the initiative by Tata Group. Together we will win over the pandemic."

The Chief Minister's office further informed that the company will also help in setting up an oxygen plant in the state.

"Chief Minister @ChouhanShivraj had a conversation with N Chandrasekaran, chief of Tata Sons, over the phone. Tata will provide an oxygen concentrator and a CT scan machine to Madhya Pradesh. The group will also cooperate in setting up an oxygen plant in the state," the CMO Madhya Pradesh tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh reported 12,762 fresh COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths on Thursday, the state health department informed.

The COVID tally in the state has reached 5,50,927, out of which 4,53,331 people have recovered from the disease.

According to the health department, as many as 59,388 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate in the state is at 21.4 per cent.

There are 4,92,276 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The death toll due to COVID-19 has mounted to 5,519.

Out of 8,998 fresh COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, 1,789 new cases were reported in Indore, while 1,811 new cases were reported in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, India once again recorded the highest single-day surge of COVID-19 infections, registering 3,79,257 new cases along with 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

