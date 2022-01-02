BELAGAVI : Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday urged people of the state to cooperate with the state in containing the spread of the contagious virus.

He baited the statement with an option to avoid lockdown in the state.

The CM's address comes amid a worrying surge in cases in the state of Karnataka.

"Our stand is very clear. In the past, lockdown was imposed. The same should not happen again. For this, we are taking stringent measures. People have to cooperate with us," Bommai said.

He further said that districts that are neighbours with Maharashtra has been asked to be extra vigilant as Maharashtra is witnessing a surge in cases. Maharashtra now has the largest number of cases in the state.

Bommai said he has directed the officials to be extra-careful in the districts such as Belagavi, Vijayapura and Bidar bordering Maharashtra, which is witnessing rise in cases.

"These measures will cause trouble to the travellers but we are doing it keeping in view the public health of people of Karnataka, especially Belagavi," Bommai said.

The CM said that a decision on night curfew and imposing tougher Covid curbs would be taken early next week.

"We have to see how coronavirus is. We saw it increasing in a big way in Bengaluru. We will take a call keeping that in mind," he said.

The Chief Minister also mandated complete vaccination and or a negative RT-PCR test to enter the state. those entering Karnataka would have to be fully vaccinated and they should also possess a negative RT-PCR test report.

Elaborating further on the measures taken to contain Covid, Bommai said the government would not only have to impose restrictions but also need to make preparations.

Keeping in mind oxygen shortage last time, the government has now contacted the oxygen plants to supply oxygen to the State, the Chief Minister said adding, the hospitals have been asked to spruce up their oxygen plants and ICU beds.

"I have directed the officials to increase 4,000 more ICU beds in the State. We are also making preparations for adequate medicines," he said.

Stating that the government was also focusing on the vaccination drive, the Chief Minister said vaccinating teenagers from 15-18 years would start from Monday.

Booster doses would be given to those who have co-morbidities, he added. The Chief Minister's directions comes on a day the State saw another big jump in cases with 1,187 fresh cases and six deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics