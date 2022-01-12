OPEN APP
Covid curbs to be lifted in Delhi if cases come down in 2-3 days, says minister
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain today said that if Covid cases come down in 2-3 days, restrictions will be lifted. Satyendar Jain also said that it seems Covid cases have stabilised in Delhi and also predicted that soon there will be a decline in covid-19 cases when asked whether the current Covid-19 wave has peaked or not in the national capital.

The minister also said that Delhi is likely to see around 25,000 cases today. 

Meanwhile, Delhi logged 17 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 19,166 infections in a day as the positivity rate rose to 25 per cent, the highest since May 4 last year, according to the city health department's data on Monday.

The city had reported the same number of Covid deaths on Sunday too. In just 10 days, Delhi has recorded 70 Covid deaths.

The 22,752 new cases reported on Sunday was the highest since May 1 last year when the city saw 25,219 infections with a positivity rate of 31.61 per cent.

Delhi saw fewer cases on Monday with the number of tests conducted the previous day being lower than the day before

