In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, South Goa district administration extended the curfew till August 9.

The district administration prohibited the functioning of several establishments/facilities including cinema hall, casinos, cruises, spa, auditoriums and weekly markets.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions for students will also remain closed; however, examinations will be permitted with government's approval.

Goa on Sunday reported 59 new COVID-19 cases, 105 recoveries and one death in the span of 24 hours. There are 1,011 active cases in the state. Recovery rate stands at 97.57 per cent. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, Goa registered 1,67,046 ooorecoveries while total cases reported are 1,71,205. The cumulative death toll has reached 3,148.

