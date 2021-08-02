Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid curfew extended in South Goa. Check details

Covid curfew extended in South Goa. Check details

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
1 min read . 06:28 AM IST Livemint

The district administration prohibited the functioning of several establishments/facilities including cinema hall, casinos

In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, South Goa district administration extended the curfew till August 9.

The district administration prohibited the functioning of several establishments/facilities including cinema hall, casinos, cruises, spa, auditoriums and weekly markets.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions for students will also remain closed; however, examinations will be permitted with government's approval.

Goa on Sunday reported 59 new COVID-19 cases, 105 recoveries and one death in the span of 24 hours. There are 1,011 active cases in the state. Recovery rate stands at 97.57 per cent. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, Goa registered 1,67,046 ooorecoveries while total cases reported are 1,71,205. The cumulative death toll has reached 3,148.

