Uttarakhand government has extended the Covid curfew in the state for another week till June 22. Originally, the curfew was scheduled to come to an end at 6 am on Tuesday morning.

The state, however, has granted some relaxation in the restrictions, including opening chardham yatra for locals on producing a negative RT-PCR test report. While the four Himalayan temples in the pilgrimage have been open since May for daily prayers, devotees were not allowed to visit them over pandemic fears.

"We have decided to extend the curfew for another week to June 22 in view of the Covid-19 situation. The old SOPs will largely remain in force except a few major changes such as opening the doors of the Himalayan temples for locals with negative RT-PCR reports," Cabinet Minister and state government's official spokesman Subodh Uniyal said.

"People of Chamoli district now have the permission to visit Badrinath temple for 'darshan' if they have a negative RT-PCR test report. Similarly, people of Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts can also now visit Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri respectively with a negative RT-PCR test report," Uniyal added.

On the decision to extend the curfew, Uniyal said the cases of COVID-19 may have come down but it would be premature to say that the pandemic challenge has been overcome.

Uttarakhand government has reopened revenue courts with certain restrictions. Public transport vehicles like auto rickshaws and tempos have been also allowed to run on the streets. Sweet shops can now open for five days in a week, Uniyal said.

The limit on attendance in marriage ceremonies and funerals has been increased to 50 people from the earlier cap of 20. However, those attending these ceremonies must bring negative RT-PCR tests reports.

District magistrates now have the authority to relax Covid restrictions for market places in rural areas based on their assessment of the caseload in the region, the Cabinet Minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

