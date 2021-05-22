Covid curfew in Leh has been extended till June 7. DDMA-Leh chairman today notified the extension of ongoing curfew from 24th May (7 am) till 7th June (7am) in Leh. In a notification, the administration said that a detailed assessment of the current Covid situation in Leh district had been conducted by the DDMA in light of continuous surge in Covid cases, positivity rate and hospital admissions. The administration, it said, was of the clear view that extension of restrictions was needed to avoid further spread of the coronavirus.