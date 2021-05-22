Covid: Curfew in Leh extended till June 7

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Covid curfew in Leh has been extended till June 7. DDMA-Leh chairman today notified the extension of ongoing curfew from 24th May (7 am) till 7th June (7am) in Leh. In a notification, the administration said that a detailed assessment of the current Covid situation in Leh district had been conducted by the DDMA in light of continuous surge in Covid cases, positivity rate and hospital admissions. The administration, it said, was of the clear view that extension of restrictions was needed to avoid further spread of the coronavirus.

No public dealing dealing shall be allowed in all government offices with effect from May 22. And all government offices shall adopt virtual mode of meeting, avoiding any kind of physical meeting till further order.

There shall be complete restriction on all kind of activities/movements during weekends i.e Saturday and Sunday.

There shall be complete restriction on movements from May 24 to June 7 across leh district.

Employees of UT, GoI, PSUs, autonomous bodies, universities, banks and airport staff shall be allowed to coommute to/from office from 9 am to 10:30 am and from 4 pm to 5:30 pm. They will have to produce valid identity cards along with colour coded duty roster which shall be pasted on the front windscreeen of the vehicle

