Covid: Custom duty exempted on vaccine imports till March. Details here

Covid: Custom duty exempted on vaccine imports till March. Details here1 min read . 04:26 PM IST
Covid vaccines would be exempt from the whole of customs duty from 14 January 14 to 31 March
The custom duty on imports of Covid-19 vaccines has been exempted till 31 March to ensure domestic availability as there is a massive infection surge globally.
A Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) notification said that Covid vaccines, when imported into India by central government or state governments, would be exempt from the whole of customs duty from 14 January 14 to 31 March.
There was a 10% customs duty exemption on Covid-19 vaccines between April 2021 and June 2022.
Meanwhile, the government had re-introduced certain precautionary measures, like random passenger testing at airports and genome sequencing, to check Covid spread in India as several countries are seeing massive surge of new variants.
Currently, Covid vaccines administered in India include Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V, Corbevax and Covovax.
